The fash pack party at Jo Malone Christmas party

To celebrate the opening of Jo Malone London's new town house on Gloucester Square a crowd of actors, designers and It-girls, from Hugh Grant to Gareth Pugh, Bonnie Wright and Nicholas Kirkwood, hit the 18th Century Mansion and enjoyed a sit down banquet.

SEE MORE PARTY PICS HERE

Wreaths made from the beauty brand's iconic packaging decorated the halls, and the guests were equally well-dressed, embracing the festive theme in cocktail dresses and tuxes. Bonnie gave her nod to the theme in a sheer red blouse, matching platform heels and a denim pencil skirt, while Talula Harlech went for a scarlet leather dress accessorised with platform boots and a dazzling Anya Hindmarch clutch. Perfect party dressing inspiration!

WATCH BONNIE IN OUR BEST OF BRITISH TALENT SHOOT