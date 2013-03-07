The Elton John Aids Foundation's lavish Winter Ball

When Elton John and David Furnish threw their celeb-studded Grey Goose Characters and Cocktails party it was a charity bash like no other...

Last night a host of celebs including Elizabeth Hurley, Kelly Rowland, Tracy Emin, Amelle from the Sugababes, Daniel Merriweather and Amber Le Bon flocked to the Grosvenor House Hotel for Elton John and David Furnish's lavish Winter Ball. (think White Tie and Tiara, but indoors).

SEE ALL THE CELEBRITY PHOTOS FROM ELTON JOHN'S WINTER BALL

The Grosvenor House Hotel's ballroom was transformed into a winter wonderland with white blooms, ice-blue drapes and even the entrance was re-carpeted in white for the occasion.

The aim was to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation through ticket sales (VIPs paid up to a thousand pounds a ticket) and a very special auction.

Lily Allen, Roland Mouret and Lily Cole all designed spectacular bespoke bars in keeping with their own personalities which were auctioned off to the VIP crowd to raise funds for Elton's worthy cause. Shoe designer Patrick Cox designed a one-of-a-kind gold Vespa and Chopard donated a diamond watch, also for the auction.

There were Grey Goose vodka cocktails a-plenty and the bidding started for Mouret's mirrored Origami Bar at a not insignificant twenty thousand pounds which included a bespoke dress created by the designer, modelled by Amber Le Bon. The highest selling item of the night was Lily Allen's portable bar (it could be folded into a flight case and taken with you on a private jet - handy!) which sold for a cool one hundred thousand pounds.

The couple's pop up shop, Out The Closet had a selection of their former threads for sale (think D&G, Prada, McQueen) where guests could pick up a silk Versace shirt or a pair of pointy shoes formerly owned by either Elton or David.

But despite all the glitz, glamour and fabulous gowns, Elton John was keen to remind his VIP audience about the work the Foundation is doing. "Every ten years we see the number of cases of HIV rise as a new generation needs to be educated about the risks of unsafe sex. Young people are playing Russian roulette with their lives. My message is always be safe."

After his on-stage interview (with questions by Fred, a young man the foundation has helped) it was swiftly back to the entertainment, as Kelly Rowland took to the stage to perform a storming 45-minute set.

By Pat McNulty