The Beckhams’ family Christmas day out

Victoria and David Beckham treat the boys to a very stylish family outing

Victoria and David Beckham treated their boys to a Christmas day out at the theatre yesterday – and it was a stylish affair as usual!

David must have been inspired by the Sherlock Holmes fever sweeping the country as he stepped out looking like a modern-day (very good looking) version of the detective in a double-breasted mac and flat cap.

Victoria kept out the cold in a furry coat, which she wore over her black minidress, with, gasp, no tights!

Posh also wore her favourite Louboutin ankle boots for the family trip to see the Jersey Boys musical at the Prince Edward theatre in Soho.

The family are back in London for the festive season, and are reportedly set to spend Christmas with Gordon Ramsay and his family.

By Ruth Doherty