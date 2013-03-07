The Beckham family support Victoria and the Spice Girls at Viva Forever launch

Victoria Beckham was joined by her brood as she hit the red carpet to launch Viva Forever at London's Picadilly Theatre

Victoria Beckham was reunited with fellow Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Mel B, last night at the opening night of musical Viva Forever at London's Picadilly Theatre, but it was her brood with whom she chose to walk the red carpet.

While the rest of the Spice Girls made their entrance in glitzy party dresses, Victoria worked her signature look in an understated tailored look of white shirt, cigarette pants and pointed courts, topped off with a chic plum-coloured coat.

David Beckham and sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz boasted beaming smiles as they escorted VB into the theatre, and did the fashion maven proud, all suited in booted in Burberry.

Post-show, VB joined the rest of the Spice Girls on stage to thank the cast and receive a standing ovation from the hyped crowds. Afterwards there were celebrations at a marquee in the Victoria Embankment Gardens, but Posh passed up the party in favour of heading home to spend time with her boys.

By Hayley Spencer