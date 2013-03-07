The Beckham family head home to London for the holidays

Victoria Beckham and her brood have jetted out of LA to spend the festive season in England

The Beckham family were spotted arriving at LAX airport as they prepared to jet over to London to spend the festive season with family and friends.

Victoria led her boys, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, towards the arrivals gate, sporting a chic burgundy dress with contrast ink-blue sleeves, paired with suede knee-high boots and her trademark oversized shades. Meanwhile, David looked stylish in double denim as he carried one-year-old Harper.

Though the Beckham brood have been based in LA for the past six years, Posh has been spotted spending plenty of time back in Blighty of late - seen viewing both houses and schools. It's sparked suspicion that the family may be relocating to their home country, so could this visit be set to extend way beyond the festive season?

