The all-star cast of Valentine’s Day hits LA for the premiere

Ashton and Demi, Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Taylor Lautner and Julia Roberts were just some of the famous faces on the red carpet last night

It was a star-studded occasion in Los Angeles last night as some of the world’s most famous actors arrived for the premiere of Valentine’s Day.

SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PICS HERE

First up, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were the picture-perfect couple, smiling and looking adoringly into each others eyes as they walked the red carpet.

Ashton’s co-star Jessica Alba was also looking loved-up (and super-stylish in a Proenza Schouler dress and new haircut) on the red carpet with her hubby Cash Warren.

WATCH THE VALENTINE’S DAY FILM TRAILER HERE

Anne Hathaway in a gorgeous strapless Marchesa dress also strutted her stuff alongside Jessica Biel who went for a show-stopping floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown and Jennifer Garner who chose a strapless Valentino minidress and black heels.

Julia Roberts also attended the glitzy event with her co-star and niece Emma Roberts. The pair looked stunning in black and cream dresses respectively.

Topping up the male count on the red carpet were Grey’s Anatomy stars Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane as well as Bradley Cooper in a smart grey suit and Twilight’s Taylor Lautner, fresh from the Super Bowl looking dapper in a gun metal suit and black shirt.

SEE THE STAR STUDDED SUPER BOWL PICS HERE

Valentine’s Day follows the lives of a group of LA residents as they make-up and break-up over the course of the romantic break.

It hits cinemas this Friday, February 12th, just in time for the real thing!

By Georgie Hindle