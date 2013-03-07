The A-Team are back with a very gorgeous and topless Bradley Cooper

Watch the brand new action-packed A-Team film trailer right here

It’s set to be one of the biggest re-makes in years, and finally we get to see a first look at the brand new A-Team ready for action.

The big-budget action movie based on the cult TV series of the same name, stars Liam Neeson, The Hangover star Bradley Cooper, UFC fighter Quinton Jackson and District 9 actor Sharlto Copley as the famous foursome as well as Hollywood actress Jessica Biel.

Fans of the original series are in for an action-packed treat when the A-Team hits the big screen in June, 2010.

The film follows the television show’s original storyline, with the team breaking out of a maximum security prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Expect plenty of big explosions, exotic locations and death-defying stunts and a super-toned Bradley Cooper.

In an interview with MTV, Jessica Biel who plays a government agent pursuing the A-Team, said: ‘It’s a little bit less campy than the actual show and a little bit more serious action and fighting sequences but still with lots of humour. Lots and lots of humour.'

To join the A-Team fan club watch the new trailer here!

By Georgie Hindle