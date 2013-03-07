The 2012 X Factor finalists have been confirmed!

This year’s X Factor finalists will be Christopher Maloney, Jahmene Douglas and James Arthur.

The boys will be dueting with their celebrity mentors Nicole Scherzinger and Gary Barlow during the final shows.

Their performances are reported to be joined by appearances from Kylie Minogue, Rihanna, One Direction and Emeli Sande.

Christopher, Jahmene and James won their places in the final after facing tough competition from Union J in the semi-finals.

Nicole Scherzinger wore an embellished Zeynep Tosun dress to see her boys reach the final three and Tulisa, who had no acts competing, looked chic in Alexander McQueen.

