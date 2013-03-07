Ten reasons why we can't wait for the Oscars 2013

From Bradley Cooper's plus one to Anne Hathaway's dress and Adele's live performance, we reveal what's got us excited for the Oscars 2013…

With the Academy Awards drawing ever closer, revelations about who, what and wear are fast falling into place.

We've rounded up the ten most exciting sights and sounds you need to know about the Oscars 2013…

1. The cast of Les Miserables are said to be belting out movie songs on the night. So far former Oscars co-hosts Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway are confirmed, with Eddie Redmayne and Samantha Banks hoped to be joining them.

2. For those wondering who the leading lady in Bradley Cooper's life may be right now, he's just put rumour to rest by revealing he'll be bringing his mum to the Academy Awards. Speaking on American TV he said: "I am taking Gloria, well I hope so!"

3. With two awards season wins under her belt so far, Silver Linings Playbook star Jennifer Lawrence has promised she's going all-out sexy for the Oscars: "Last time was comfort. This year i'm like, “Suck it up, wear a corset.” I am going to go for fashion this time.’"

4. Black and white may have dominated the SAG Awards, but Jessica Chastain has promised to brighten up the Oscars, saying: "I'm going to go for something that's perhaps colourful. Most little girls dream about their wedding dresses, but I always dreamed about my Oscar dress – maybe because I like colour!"

5. Hugh Jackman will be a winner on the night, whether he takes home a gong or not, as he's revealed he's placed "a lot of money" on his Best Actor rival, Daniel Day Lewis.

6. We'll be seeing a British invasion at this year's Oscars headed up by Adele. She'll be performing live for the first time in 12 months, as she sings Best Soundtrack nominee, Skyfall. She said of the news on Twitter: "Best 4 Words Ever: Adele Performing At #Oscars."

7. Funnyman Seth Macfarlane will host, which means Mark Wahlberg and his sidekick Ted will also appear at the ceremony.

8. It's set to be as starry an affair on the presenting plinth as former Oscar winner Charlize Theron, as well as Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Daniel Radcliffe have just been added to the list of award announcers.

9. Zooey Deschanel's nail art has become an awards season must-see. It was mini tuxes last year, movie reels for the Golden Globes - what could be next?

10. It's all about Lincoln! With 12 nominations, the movie, which stars Daniel Day Lewis, is set to sweep the board and could earn Daniel his third Oscar.

The Oscars 2013 will take place on 24 February. Stay tuned at InStyle for all the latest news and red carpet action.