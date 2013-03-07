Taylor Swift's American Music Awards fashion parade

Taylor Swift was a fashion whirlwind at the AMAs working three outfits throughout the evening…

The American Music Awards 2012 shaped up to be a roof-raising event, with a stellar line-up of performances, led by triple award winner Justin Bieber, but it was Taylor Swift who took the night's celebrity fashion crown, working three stunning outfits.

The singing sensation hit the red carpet on sparkling form in a figure-skimming Zuhair Murad mini featuring intricate embroidery. She added to the regal vibes with gold Jimmy Choo sandals and a neat chignon hairdo.

After taking the title of Favourite Country Female Artist, Taylor let her hair down to hit the stage. First up she performed in an ethereal full-length drop-waist embroidered gown, which she gave a preppy twist courtesy of some glittery loafers. Next up she took things more risque in a baroque style bodice and puffball skirt. Super smokey eyes extra va-va-voom.

What a style chameleon!