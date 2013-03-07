Taylor Swift wows at 2013 Grammy Nominations Concert

Taylor Swift has been one busy lady of late but it would seem the hard work is continuing to pay off because the stylish songstress found out that she¹s received three nominations at the 2013 Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT TALK CHRISTMAS!

Jetting in from New York, where she¹s been hanging out with One Direction's Harry Styles, Taylor was looking lovely in a white lace fit-and-flare dress for the event.

SEE MORE TAYLOR SWIFT PICTURES

Playing host alongside LL Cool J, Taylor discovered she's been nominated for Record of the Year, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Fingers crossed!

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!