Taylor Swift works three high street outfits in London!

As if promoting her new album, Red, wasn’t enough for Taylor Swift, she had time to fit in THREE outfit changes in one day in London – and they were all high street!
WATCH TAYLOR SWIFT TURNING ON THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LONDON!
First Taylor wowed us in a cute dice print dress from our very own British brand NW3 by Hobbs, and after a quick change, the songstress stepped out in a polka dot French Connection jumper and burgundy tailored trousers.
In a homage to her new album, Taylor added a pop of red to every look with a dash of scarlet lippy, but went all out in the hot hue for an appearance on the Skavlan show, working a red lace dress complete with matching red microphone.
