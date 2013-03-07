Taylor Swift scores a triple win at the MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner at of the night at the MTV Europe Music Awards, taking home three gongs…

The Europe Music Awards, held in Frankfurt, Germany, saw a stellar turn out of stars, from Kim Kardashian to Heidi Klum and Rita Ora, but there was no denying it was Taylor Swift's big night, as she swept the board with three awards.

Currently riding high in the charts with her album, Red, Taylor picked up the awards for Best Female, Best Look and Best Live Act, for which pipped Kanye West to the post.

Proving her newly-named style status, she arrived looking utterly ethereal in a J Mendel gown featuring peek-a-boo sheer panels, before changing into a bejewelled majorette costume to perform her latest hit, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

Well done, Taylor!

By Hayley Spencer

