Taylor Swift goes for the plunge in Madrid

Taylor Swift continues to show a new style streak, working a plunging mini at the 40 Principales Awards in Madrid

Girlie fit-and-flare dresses and floor-sweeping sparkling gowns may be Taylor Swift's trademark, but recently the singing sensation has taken a new direction with her style.

SEE MORE TAYLOR SWIFT PICTURES

For the People's Choice Awards, the Trouble singer wowed in a white-hot plunging gown, and she was back in another figure-flaunting mini by Kaufmanfranco at the 40 Principales Awards in Madrid.

SEE ALL THE PICTURES FROM THE PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Keeping the look sleek and chic, Taylor paired the crystal-embroidered sheer-insert mini dress with bare legs, bouncy waves and super-cool perspex-strap heels by Christian Louboutin.

Keep it up Taylor, we're loving your work!