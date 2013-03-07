Taylor Swift gets the London look!

Taylor Swift has been taking the capital by storm with her live performances… And her cute fashion picks…

It's been a whirlwind few days for country singer Taylor Swift who began her week at the American Music Awards picking up no less than five gongs then jet-setting it across the pond to sing a series of concerts at London's Wembley Arena.

The sweet southern American songstress has wowed the Brit crowd with her stage performances (one audience gave her a six minute standing ovation no less!) and it seems she's loving London right back... Especially our unique bohemian London style.

More often than not Taylor's spotted in fab frocks with plenty of embellishment, but as she stepped out in London yesterday she went for an altogether more laidback boho look. She teamed a floral and crochet dress with black opaque tights and tan Mary Janes and topped the look off with a nattily draped patchwork-style scarf.

With her wavy blonde hair pulled up loosely and an au naturel make-up look, it seems like Taylor's had a London make-over… We likey!

By Pat McNulty