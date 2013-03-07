Taylor Swift and Harry Styles hold hands after romantic dinner date

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were spotted holding hands as they left the Crosby Hotel in New York

Since pop sensations Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were spotted on a park date over the weekend, we've been watching their relationship blossom, and last night the pair were papped leaving a cosy dinner date at the Crosby Hotel in New York.

Work has been keeping both of them busy, with Taylor spending time in the recording studio, while Harry and his One Direction bandmates have been busy reaching out to US fans this week with a concert in Madison Square and an appearance on The Late Show, but the pair have been inseparable in their free time, with the dinner date marking the latest in a series of evening meet-ups.

Acting the gent, Harry was seen leading Taylor out of the restaurant after their meal and holding the door open for her.

Taylor donned a black lace mini with a camel-coloured princess coat over the top, while Harry matched her in a T-shirt of the same shade, skinny jeans and fur-tipped jacket. These two are clearly in sync in the style stakes!