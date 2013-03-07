Taylor Swift and Harry Styles enjoy a stroll in New York

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are pictured in New York’s Central park…

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were spotted together in New York’s Central park…

The rumour mill immediately went into overdrive when One Direction star Harry Styles was spotted in New York’s Central Park with America's sweetheart Taylor Swift.

Looking casually cool, Harry Styles wrapped up in a khaki jacket worn with a shirt, jeans and his signature beanie hat. Taylor Swift looked equally as cosy, sporting a burgundy coat over a fox motif sweater and brogues as they enjoyed a stroll around the park with friends.

Could they be pop’s hottest new couple? Watch this space!

