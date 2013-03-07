Taylor Swift and a host of country stars dazzle at the CMA Awards

Taylor Swift, Leighton Meester and Gwyneth Paltrow proved that country is music's most glam genre as they hit the CMA Awards last night

Not only can these ladies sing, and hold a pretty impressive tune on a guitar, they also know a thing or two about working the red carpet.

Established country stars like Sheryl Crow and Taylor Swift, as well Country Strong co-stars Leighton Meester and Gwyneth Paltrow debuted a clutch of glamorous gowns to make us swoon.

Taylor Swift nailed red carpet dressing for the second night running - after picking up the award for Best Songwriter the night before at the BMI Country Music Awards - in a breath-taking red Monique Lhuillier gown. She kept the sophisticated dress young and fresh with minimal jewellery and fresh-faced make-up.

By Hayley Spencer