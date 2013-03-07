Taylor Swift and a host of country stars dazzle at the CMA Awards

Not only can these ladies sing, and hold a pretty impressive tune on a guitar, they also know a thing or two about working the red carpet.
Established country stars like Sheryl Crow and Taylor Swift, as well Country Strong co-stars Leighton Meester and Gwyneth Paltrow debuted a clutch of glamorous gowns to make us swoon.
Taylor Swift nailed red carpet dressing for the second night running - after picking up the award for Best Songwriter the night before at the BMI Country Music Awards - in a breath-taking red Monique Lhuillier gown. She kept the sophisticated dress young and fresh with minimal jewellery and fresh-faced make-up.
By Hayley Spencer