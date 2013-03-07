Taylor Lautner tells all about his Abduction kissing scenes with Lily Collins!

Taylor Lautner revealed all about kissing co-star Lily Collins on the set of Abduction. Jealous, us?

Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner joked that kissing Lily Collins in new action thriller Abduction was an "unfortunate" part of his job in a tell-all interview!

SEE TWILIGHT PICS

Talking to MTV, Taylor admitted that he felt comfortable with his up-and-coming co-star Lily Collins before joking that having to lock lips was “so unfortunate,” adding: “I mean, I think it depends on the person and your vibe together, ‘cause sometimes it can be totally be awkward. But if you’re in the moment and you are literally living these characters, you forget about everything else, then it’s fine. It was totally fine.”

MORE TAYLOR LAUTNER PICS

And in a recent interview Lily Collins admitted that there were some steamy moments between the two in Abduction.

We can’t wait to see those moments for ourselves when the film is released in September!