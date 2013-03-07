Taylor Lautner says he'd love to swap wardrobes with Robert Pattinson

In our exclusive interview with Twilight star Taylor Lautner he revealed his style crush on co-star Robert Pattinson…

When we sat down with heartthrob Taylor Lautner ahead of the release of the final instalment of the Twilight franchise he shared his style secrets and dished on his favourite Twi memories.

As well as admitting he hopes to put topless scenes behind him after Twilight, he revealed that he'd love to do a clothes-swap with Brit boy, Robert Pattinson "for the fun of it, as his style is so different to mine".

Watch the full interview above.

