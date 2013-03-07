Taylor Lautner and Justin Timberlake duke it out

Twilight babe Taylor Lautner goes head-to-head with The Social Network's Justin Timberlake for ‘Best Line’ gong at MTV Movie Awards

If it were a competition of muscles, Taylor Lautner would win hands down (sorry Justin, have you seen Taylor’s guns?), but we’re struggling to decide which actor delivers the best line in their respective film for the new category at the MTV Movie Awards in June.

In The Social Network, Justin Timberlake’s Sean Parker tells Andrew Garfield’s Eduardo: “… A million dollars isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? A billion dollars.” Slick, yes – but does it beat Taylor Lautner’s simple but effective: “Let’s face it, I’m hotter than you,” told to his love nemesis Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse?

Meanwhile, fellow Twi-babe Robert Pattinson holds his own with: “Doesn’t he own a shirt?” in reference to Jacob Black’s permanently bare chest.

These movie hotties are all vying for the title of Best Line from a Movie at this year’s MTV Movie Awards, alongside a host of other A-listers, including Emma Stone, Leonardo Di Caprio and Mark Wahlberg. Vote now to decide who will make the final list of nominees.

May the best line win!

By Maria Milano