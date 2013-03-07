Taiwan celebrates Lady Gaga Day!

Lady Gaga has fascinated the Far East with extravagant appearances in Japan and now Taiwan and her presence has been officially recognised with 3 July proclaimed Lady Gaga Day by Taichung Mayor Jason Hu.
Wearing a loud leopard print ensemble to meet the Taichung Mayor and children from the Tai Ya tribe, Lady Gaga was all smiles to receive a key to the city and celebrate Lady Gaga Day.
The Born This Way star went on to demonstrate her gratitude with an outdoor concert in central Taiwan that drew a crowd of thousands. Gaga went onto reassure all her Asian fans that she hopes to return for a more extensive tour very soon.
By Sarah Smith