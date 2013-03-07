Susan Boyle tops the US album charts!

Susan Boyle’s debut album, I Dreamed a Dream, has rocketed straight to the top of the US album chart.

The 48-year- old Britain’s Got Talent star outdid the previous fastest-selling album of 2009 - Relapse by Eminem - by almost 100,000 copies, selling 701,000 copies in its first week of release in the US!



Susan Boyle is fast setting records: no debut album by a woman has sold more in its first week since the present US chart system was introduced in 1991.

According to the Daily Mail, the only debut record to sell more in the first week was Snoop Doggy Dogg's Doggystyle, which sold 803,000 copies in 1993.

Not only is she No1 in the US, Susan’s also hit the No1 spot in Australia, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand and has sold almost three million copies of her album worldwide since its release last week.

Her mentor and X Factor judge, Simon Cowell, said: ‘This success couldn't have happened to a more deserving person. Susan Boyle quite simply has broken the rules.

'Her story is like a Hollywood movie, but this time it's real life and a really talented, nice lady who has won.'

By Ruth Doherty