Susan Boyle becomes the fastest-selling debut artist of all time

The Scottish star hits the number one spot and claims fastest-selling worldwide debut with I Dreamed A Dream

After capturing the world’s attention on Britain’s Got Talent last year, Susan Boyle has risen to the dizzy heights of stardom and will now be celebrating the fact she has made history with the fastest selling worldwide debut for a female artist.

The 48-year-old’s album, I Dreamed A Dream, hit the top spot in Britain, Australia and Ireland and is set to do the same in America, Canada and New Zealand this week.

The album, named after the Les Miserables tune that Susan sang at her first BGT audition sold 411,820 copies in its first week – outselling the previous record holder for fastest selling debut which was Leona Lewis’s Spirit.

Susan, who is currently in London rehearsing for a Christmas special performance, released a brief statement through her management saying: ‘It’s fantastic’.

Congratulations Susan.

By Georgie Hindle