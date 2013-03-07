Susan Boyle and Mariah Carey raise The X Factor roof!

It was an action-packed X Factor weekend with the contestants singing in a George Michael special with appearances from Mariah and Susan Boyle...

Opening the show on Saturday was Lloyd Daniels and his new haircut singing a storming rendition of Faith by George Michael that wowed just about all the judges. The other star performance of the night came from Stacey 'The Voice' Solomon who purred her way through George Michael's I Can't Make You Love Me to wide acclaim from the judges, the only dampner coming from Simon Cowell who said her performance the previous week had been better.

But it was Sunday's show when it all really kicked off. Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle graced the stage for a performance of her new single, The Rolling Stones' Wild Horses.

Star guest Mariah Carey blew everyone away with latest track I Want To Know What Love Is, showing the X Factor hopefuls just what it means to be a true pop diva.

But the final nail-biting event of the evening was the moment twins Jedward and Essex heart-throb Olly Murs found themselves singing for survival.

John and Edward chose Boyzone's No Matter What for the sing-off while Murs sang Eric Clapton's Wonderful Tonight. After the shock of Lucie Jones exiting the competition when pitched against John and Edward a couple of weeks ago, everyone was on tenterhooks.

The final decision came down to Dannii Minogue who reminded everyone that 'this is a singing competition' and cast her vote to send Jedward home.

So we say so long Jedward but bring on the final shows… As of next Saturday it's the public who decides which contestants stay and which go… Don't miss out next week's updates!

By Pat McNulty