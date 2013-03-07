Super cute couple: Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl at Mango Fashion Night!

Olivia Palermo and boyfriend Johannes Huebl were picture perfect at the Mango event in Germany!

As the new faces of Mango, Olivia Palermo and boyfriend model Johannes Huebl were warming up for their new campaign by hitting the label's Fashion Night in Munich.

Wearing a wow-worthy deep navy Mango dress with black detailing, the beaded Valentino clutch we've seen her carrying lately, plus a ring from ASOS and Jimmy Choo lattice lace heels, Olivia mixed and matched her high street and designer to perfection.

Rarely seen without her trademark red nails, Olivia went a bit daring with polish for the Mango party, opting for a darker, vampy shade!

And not to be outdone by his girlfriend, Johannes looked ultra chic - and boyishly preppy in a suave navy Mango blazer with brown lapel detailing, over a sweater and white shirt, teamed with jeans. Perfect!

Olivia's been one busy lady of late, hitting the front row at all the hot Fashion Week shows, shooting for Mango and modelling for Matches' Freda collection.

By Tara Gardner

