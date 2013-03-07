Suited and booted - Zac Efron smoulders at the premiere of Charlie St. Cloud

Zac Efron proves his move from lead boy to lead man with a three-piece suit and facial hair at the Charlie St. Cloud premiere...

Screaming fans eagerly awaited the arrival of our favourite all-singing, all-dancing high school hero at the premiere of The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud and weren't disappointed!

Cutting the dapper cloth with ease, beardy Zac Efron worked the blue carpet in a three-piece suit by English-born, New York based menswear designer Simon Spurr - the perfect choice to demonstrate his move to maturity.

Efron acknowledged that working on Charlie St. Cloud was a deliberate transition to the more grown up characters he'd like to play from now on.

We'll certainly be keeping an eye out for Efron - beard and all!

By Sarah Smith

