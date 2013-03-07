Stylish celebrities work winter coats at Hennessy Gold Cup

by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Wrapping up in style, Mollie King, Elizabeth Hurley and Amanda Holden accessorise their winter coats

The Hennessy Gold Cup was a veritable fashion parade with Mollie King, Elizabeth Hurley and Amanda Holden giving a style how-to in keep warm but stylish in their winter coats.

While Mollie King kept things super slick in a leather-trimmed, terracotta coat teamed with an oversized clutch and sky-high heels by Chloe Jade Green, Elizabeth Hurley went for daring brights in a purple belted coat accessorised with a matching furry neck warmer.

And Amanda Holden went all out in a cape coat teamed with leather gloves and a tartan Trilby. Guests enjoyed Hennessy Hot Toddy's, as well as Hennessy Hot Chocolate and delicious Hennessy Horse's Neck cocktails. Now that’s one way to keep warm!

