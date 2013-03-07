Style Snap: Rihanna and Cheryl Cole in Alexander McQueen

The two singing stylistas go head to head wearing the same designer dress

We first spotted this incredible Alexander McQueen red and black hooded delight on Cheryl Cole in the video for her debut single Fight For This Love.

Cheryl teamed the asymmetric stripe sweater dress with thigh-high socks, killer heels and huge black sunnies in her debut music video.

Rihanna was then snapped leaving the MTV studios in New York City wearing the same dress. The R&B star added high-heeled ankle boots and similar sunnies to Cheryl but left her gorgeous pins bare.

Despite now being worn by arguably two of the world's biggest style icons, this dress is still available online at Net-a-porter.com.

If you have a spare £822 and want a bit of Cheryl and Rihanna's glam then get your order in now.

If however, your bank balance doesn't stretch to a McQueen dress, French Connection do have some remarkably similar offerings online. See their red and black top here.

By Georgie Hindle