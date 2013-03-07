Style Snap! Keira Knightley and Blake Lively in Burberry

The cold weather is proving to be something of a fashion challenge for most of us. But not so for actresses Keira Knightley and Blake Lively who faced up to the cold snap in style.

The style hit that's helping them keep out the cold is Burberry's cosy-as-could-be shearling coat.

Keira Knightley was spotted leaving the Comedy Theatre in London where she's performing in The Misanthrope styling the coat in a casual way with skinny jeans tucked into Jimmy Choo biker boots.

Over the pond Blake Lively donned the furry overcoat for a spot of shopping in New York's Meatpacking district. She wore indigo skinny jeans and finished the look off with a mushroom-coloured trilby, chunky knee-high boots and sunglasses. The Gossip Girl kept a British theme running through her look as she carried Mulberry's classic Bayswater bag.

By Pat McNulty