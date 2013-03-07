STYLE SNAP! Iman v Eva Green

The supermodel and actress both step out in the same Donna Karan dress - but who wears it better?

Iman and Eva Green were both spotted wearing this figure-hugging halterneck Donna Karan number this month.

SEE MORE STYLE SNAPS HERE

The supermodel donned the outfit first at the 2009 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in New York, and looked sensational.

Eva Green then sported the same frock at the Cracks film premiere at the 53rd BFI London Film Festival in London.

Eva went for vintage curls and a contrasting shade of lipstick, whilst Iman teamed the outfit with a sparkling bracelet and black clutch, and matched her lipstick perfectly to her dress.

Whilst both ladies can pull the look off, we think Iman oozes Hollywood glamour with her glowing skin and shiny locks.

By Maria Pierides