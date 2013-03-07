Style snap! Cheryl Cole and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson in Stéphane Rolland

Cheryl Cole upped the glam factor at the National Television Awards in her Stéphane Rolland gown, and we’ve spotted Tara PT in the same look!

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was first spotted in this gorgeous silver and jewel encrusted gown back in October 2009 at a glitzy bash at the Lancaster Hotel in London.

Tara went for a sheer version (also the runway look) of the Stéphane Rolland drape neck gown with silver droplet earrings, a sparkling box clutch and dark make-up.

The nation’s sweetheart, Cheryl Cole then wore the same dress to the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday night.

The X Factor judge went for a more demure and sophisticated look by removing the sleeves and lining the top and bottom halves of the dress.

Cheryl also accessorised with glittering David Morris earrings and a small clutch but went for a glam-curled updo and lipstick to match the red carpet.

Both girls look seriously glam, after all, with that much sparkle you couldn’t possibly NOT steal the show!

By Georgie Hindle