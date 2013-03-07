STYLE SNAP: Carol Vorderman v Victoria Beckham

Rex
by: Ruth Doherty
7 Mar 2013

Carol Vorderman and Posh rocked the same Alexander McQueen dress - but who worked it better?

Carol Vorderman last night attended a celebrity bash dressed in the same optical-print dress worn by Victoria Beckham.

Posh stepped out in the Alexander McQueen number first at a dinner in Milan a year ago.

Curvier Carol rocked the gorgeous frock at a bash in London - and both women looked fab in it.

But who wore it better? We love Carol's womanly hourglass figure, but prefer Posh's black peep-toes over the nude... So it's a fashion draw!

It's not the first time Carol has donned the same dress as Posh - she wore the Carmontelle design by the lady herself to a party at Movida back in October 2009.

Both stunning, ladies.

