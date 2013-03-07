STYLE SNAP: Carol Vorderman v Victoria Beckham

Carol Vorderman last night attended a celebrity bash dressed in the same optical-print dress worn by Victoria Beckham.
Posh stepped out in the Alexander McQueen number first at a dinner in Milan a year ago.
SEE MORE CELEBRITY STYLE SNAPS HERE
Curvier Carol rocked the gorgeous frock at a bash in London - and both women looked fab in it.
But who wore it better? We love Carol's womanly hourglass figure, but prefer Posh's black peep-toes over the nude... So it's a fashion draw!
It's not the first time Carol has donned the same dress as Posh - she wore the Carmontelle design by the lady herself to a party at Movida back in October 2009.
Both stunning, ladies.
SEE MORE STARS WEARING VICTORIA BECKHAM FASHION
SEE MORE VICTORIA BECKHAM FASHION PICS HERE
By Ruth Doherty