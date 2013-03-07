Style Snap: Alexandra Burke and Stephanie Pratt in French Connection

Both beauties donned gorgeous FC sequined dress - but who wore it better?

We had our eye on this glitzy party minidress since it arrived in French Connection a few weeks ago and now it seems it caught the eye of a few other admirers.

The Hills star, Stephanie Pratt, was first spotted in the spirit catcher dress at the US Weekly Hot Hollywood Party in LA. She teamed it with a sequin clutch and black pumps.

Singing sensation Alexandra Burke then chose the same dress for the Cash Money Records Party at the Royal Exchange Building in London. Alexandra wore black peep-toe ankle boots and minimal jewellery.

While the dress brings out Stephanie’s piercing blue eyes we think Alexandra rocks this perfect party dress with chunky heels and her sharp bob-cut.

If you want a bit of glitz-a-la-Alexandra then you are in luck as this dress is available to buy right now from French Connection, in blue, white and black and gold.

By Georgie Hindle