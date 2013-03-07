STYLE PIC: Emma Watson lands in LA

Shedding her Harry Potter good girl image once and for all, Emma Watson worked an edgy look at LAX airport teaming black skinny jeans with Dr Marten boots and a Fay coat.

Keeping her cool with her shades on, Emma matched the midnight blue of her lace-up boots with her Mulberry Carter bag.

With news just in that she has been signed up to play the lead role in The Bling Ring, perhaps Emma's in town to meet director Sofia Coppola to discuss the part. Watch this space!