Strictly Come Dancing shock exit for Ali Bastian

The Bill star became the latest to leave Strictly despite getting perfect tens from the judges

One of this year’s best dancers, Ali Bastian, was voted off Strictly Come Dancing in favour of BBC sports reporter Chris Hollins, even though Ali finished 12 points higher than Chris.

Ali and her partner, Brian Fortuna, scored perfect tens for their American Smooth dance and their total at the end of the show was 92 out of 100, compared to Chris’s 80.

SEE MORE STRICTLY COME DANCING PICS HERE



Despite receiving incredible applause from the judges, with Bruno Toniolo saying she was radiant, the public chose to save Chris and send Ali home.

After being voted off Ali said: ‘It’s devastating but at the same time I am going on a tremendous high’.

Only two couples remain in the competition ready for next week’s final, Hollyoaks star Ricky Whittle and his partner Natalie Lowe and Chris Hollins with Ola Jordan.

By Georgie Hindle