Stella McCartney switches on her Christmas lights

Stella McCartney got a helping hand from the Mighty Boosh when she flicked the switch on her boutique Christmas lights

Stella McCartney isn't short of celebrity pals and a clutch of her nearest and dearest turned up to her Bruton Street boutique last night to help celebrate the start of Christmas.

SEE MORE STELLA MCCARTNEY

The Mighty Boosh's Noel Fielding and Julian Barrett took the opportunity for some comedic dressing, donning granny frocks and curly wigs as they took on their offical roles of entertaing guests with a song and turning on the lights.

BROWSE CHRISTMAS GIFTS IN OUR GIFT GUIDE

Among the other guests were Jamie and Louise Redknapp, Twiggy, Stella's photographer sister Mary McCartney, Jools Holland and celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury who all got into the festive spirit.

Stella was joined by husband Alasdhair Willis and the pair made a gorgeous couple, with Willis cutting a dash in a navy suit and Stella sporting her lace panel leggings and fitted black peplum jacket.

Scroll down for more pics!

By Pat McNulty