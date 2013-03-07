Stars to perform a Haiti benefit gig at The Roundhouse

London venue to host a charity concert starring The Magic Numbers, Mr Hudson, Zero 7 and Kate Nash

Camden’s Roundhouse venue is to host a special benefit to raise money to support the humanitarian efforts of ActionAid and Médecins Sans Frontières after the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

The special concert fundraiser will feature sets from Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, Mr Hudson, The Magic Numbers and Bombay Bicycle Club, while Kate Nash, Gavin & Stacey star Mat Horne and Zero 7 will play DJ sets.

The line-up for the show on Thursday 25 February also includes Charlie Brooker, Marcus Brigstocke, David Baddiel, Edith Bowman and The Simpsons's Harry Shearer.

Chris Martin of Coldplay assures us that “This is the best ticket you’ll buy all year” and, with further headline acts to be announced over the next ten days and 100% of the money raised being donated directly to ActionAid and Médecins Sans Frontières, we couldn’t agree more.

Tickets are on sale from 2pm today at the Haiti Earthquake Fundraiser.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood