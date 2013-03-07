Stars shine at Sherlock Holmes NY premiere

Rachel McAdams, Jude Law, Blake Lively and Eva Mendes all hit the red carpet at Sherlock Holmes premiere

It was a starry night as celebs hit the red carpet at the Sherlock Holmes premiere in NY yesterday.

SEE ALL THE SHERLOCK HOLMES NY PREMIERE PICS HERE

Stars of the movie, Robert Downey Jr, Jude Law and Rachel McAdams, and its director Guy Ritchie, were joined by Eva Mendes, Blake Lively, and even Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming.

And the ladies were doing us proud on the red carpet: Rachel was super-cute in a floral-embellished wide-legged jumpsuit, while Robert Downey Jr’s wife, Susan Levin, stood out in a scarlet one-shoulder wonder teamed with Christian Louboutin heels.

Blake Lively had eyes out on stalks as she arrived in an S/S 2010 black lace Dolce & Gabbana mini wrap dress with sparkly Louboutin heels.

Actress Eva Mendes also wowed in a cream lace dress teamed with a silver boyfriend blazer and thick black tights.

Red carpet hits all round – let’s hope the movie’s just as good!

By Ruth Doherty