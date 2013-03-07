Stars party with Kate and Wills!

Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and Cat Deeley were just some of the celebs partying with Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton on the red carpet at the BAFTA Brits to Watch party - SEE PICS!

Hollywood royalty rubbed shoulders with real-life royals Prince William and Kate Middleton last night at a glittering party to end all glittering parties. Stars including Gossip Girl's Blake Lively (sporting breathtaking Marchesa), Jennifer Lopez (flashing a smattering of bling in Emilio Pucci) and Jennifer Garner were just some of the celebs lucky enough to join the Duke and Duchess on the red carpet for the BAFTA Brits to Watch bash in LA.

Although the leading ladies were each more gorgeous than the next in their designer couture, it was Princess Catherine who stole the show in a nude-hued belted gown by Alexander McQueen, the same fashion house who dressed her for her April nuptials to Prince William. Taking a break from her trusty court shoes, Kate even got her toes out in a pair of strappy platform sandals! Doesn't she look every inch the Hollywood siren?

By Maria Milano