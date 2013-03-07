Stars hit the blue carpet in Leicester Square for Avatar world premiere

Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Rodriguez greeted fans at the premiere of James Cameron’s £300million epic

Stunning the crowds in Leicester Square last night in a silver RM by Roland Mouret dress, Zoe Saldana looked a world apart from her Avatar film character.

The 31-year-old actress who stared in the sci-fi remake of Star Trek, wore a floor-length silver embellished gown with a Neil Lane diamond necklace and silver Brian Atwood heels.

Zoe was joined by her female co-stars Sigourney Weaver, who wore an off-the-shoulder Bottega Veneta dress with Manolo Blahnik heels, and Michelle Rodriguez who also went for a chic chiffon black number with a crimson and gold waist belt.

Sam Worthington the male lead who plays marine Jake Sully in the film, plus the Oscar winning director of Avatar James Cameron, also walked the specially created blue carpet at last night’s premiere.

Speaking at the premiere Sam said he found it tricky mastering an American accent (he’s Australian) and learning the specially created Na’vi language; ‘It was difficult but it’s amazing to be part of such a great film. It’s big but I never thought it would be this big. It’s something else.’

Lisa Snowdon, Sophie Ellis Bextor and The Saturdays band members Una Healy and Mollie King arrived for the premiere.

Avatar is due for release in the UK on December 15.

By Georgie Hindle