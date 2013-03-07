Stars come out for H&M Home launch!

Jaime Winstone and Sophie Ellis Bextor were just a few of the stars out to celebrate the much-anticipated launch of H&M Home

H&M are really spoiling us at the moment! As if their exciting collaboration with Lanvin wasn't thrilling enough, H&M's gorgeous new Home range is super stylish and perfectly purse-friendly, and InStyle joined a crowd of stars last night for the launch.

The fantastic new home textiles concept is inspired by the latest catwalk trends, featuring gorgeous fashion-focused pieces with nods to Parisian 20s glamour and 40s utility chic styling. From gorgeously girlie cushions, to dressing gowns, and tablecloths - there's a homewear style staple to suit everyone!

Wearing the stunning new Lanvin for H&M prom dress, Jaime Winstone looked picture-perfect as she shopped for new goodies to style up her home. Also in Lanvin For H&M, Sophie Ellis Bextor went for the wow-worthy yellow frill-topped asymmetric dress cinched with a black belt and black opaques.

Guests were treated to scallops and mini ricotta ravioli while perusing the collection, and after enjoying the nibbles we headed home to clear some space for all the must-have home treats we want to get our hands on when the range hits stores!

By Hayley Spencer