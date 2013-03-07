Stars’ airport chic: Jennifer Aniston, David Beckham and Rihanna keep their cool at LAX

Airport chic is always a style conundrum: you want to look glamorous yet you’ve got to be comfy! Well now you can take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston - because she totlly nailed it yesterday.

The Marley & Me star landed at LAX airport in LA yesterday after catching a flight from Heathrow – and she looked totally fab in distressed, turned-up boyfriend jeans, All Star Chucks, and a stripy grey vest.

But the real genius was in the accessories: a maroon trilby, layered pendants and cool aviators finished the look to perfection.

Jen was returning from an ultra-glamorous re-opening of Hotel La Mamounia in Morocco, where the likes of Salma Hayek, Orlando Bloom and Gwyneth Paltrow also spent the weekend,

And it wasn’t only Jennifer showcasing on-trend clothes at the airport yesterday: David Beckham and Rihanna also went through LAX looking relaxed yet funky.

It’s obviously the new place to show off your style savvy.

By Ruth Doherty