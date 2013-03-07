SPOTTED: Gossip Girl stars on set of new series

Gossip Girl’s Chace and Jessica filming for series three in New York

Heartthrob Nate Archibold (Chace Crawford) and on screen love interest Vanessa (Jessica Szohr) were pictured filming scenes for the newest series of Gossip Girl.

Chace looked as gorgeous as ever in a long beige coat over a smart suit, while Jessica (in true Vanessa boho style) wore a bead-embellished knit over leggings with a leopard-print handbag and peep-toe heels.

The couple were spotted around Battery Park in downtown New York suggesting the two may rekindle their relationship in series three.

We will just have to wait and see for that one.

By Georgie Hindle