Sophie Dahl pregnant with second child

Sophie Dahl has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with husband, Jamie Cullum

Already proud parents to 20-month-old Lyra, Sophie Dahl and Jamie Cullum's rep has confirmed they are expecting their second little one.

The happy baby news comes after the celebrity couple stepped out earlier this week at an awards party, where model mum Sophie showed off her burgeoning bump in a silk printed shift.

Baby Dahl-Cullum will be in good company when it arrives next year, with pregnant celebrities including Fearne Cotton and Lily Allen also set to welcome new arrivals.

