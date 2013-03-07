Sophie Dahl and Jamie Cullum get married

The pair wed in a romantic New Forest ceremony over the weekend

Model Sophie Dahl and jazz singer Jamie Cullum tied the knot in a secret ceremony among close friends and family at the weekend.

The pair hired out all 29 rooms at the lavish Lime Wood hotel near Lyndhurst in the New Forest where they held the intimate ceremony.

Sophie chose a stunning ivory dress for the special occasion in which she planned the day down to the last detail with the help of her mother and a wedding planner.

Sophie told Hello! magazine: ‘It was a beautiful occasion for close family and friends’ with her godmother adding: ‘Sophie looked absolutely fantastic’.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

By Georgie Hindle