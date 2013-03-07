SNEAK PEEK: Watch Lady GaGa’s performance on Gossip Girl

Get the first look at Lady GaGa singing her new single Bad Romance on Gossip Girl

When we heard the rumours that the fashionista and singing supremo herself would be appearing in an episode of Gossip Girl we got very excited, and here we have the first sneak peak at her performance on the hit show.

SEE MORE LADY GAGA PICS HERE

GaGa performs her newest single, and the aptly titled Bad Romance, (considering the scandalous relationships of the notorious ‘Manhatten elite') at a special private show at New York University, arranged by Blair Waldorf.

The Queen of Upper East Side, Blair, played by Leighton Meester, arranges the show to try and gain acceptance as a freshman.

SEE ALL THE GOSSIP GIRL ON-SET PICS HERE

The video shows Lady GaGa looking effortlessly cool and stylish in a 30ft-long red dress while singing Bad Romance infront of Leighton and her on-screen Univesity friends.

The clip will be featured in this Monday's episode in America but we will have to wait a few weeks until we see it over here.

Watch the clip here.

Enjoy!

By Georgie Hindle