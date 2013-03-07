SNEAK PEEK: Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in Black Swan

New stills and posters from Black Swan reveal Natalie Portman in her darkest role to date and give a glimpse at the stunning Rodarte designed costumes

It may not be hitting our screens until February 2011, but Black Swan is already causing a stir on the film circuit, receiving rave reviews at London and Venice Film Festivals and has Natalie Portman tipped to win her first Oscar.

The ballet thriller is The Wrestler director Daniel Aronofsky's latest masterpiece and charts the rivalry between two dancers competing for the lead in Swan Lake, played by Portman and Mila Kunis.

It's clear every detail surrounding the film has been perfectly refined, with the posters designed like traditional promo material for a ballet, featuring Art Deco-inspired prints.

With Rodarte-designed costumes including stunning feathered and bejewelled tutus, combined with Aronofsky's mesmerising cinematography, the film is set to be a visual treat, though not without a hint of fear-factor as Natalie makes an evil transformation as the film progresses. Judging by the look in her eyes in the new on-set shot we're not sure we'd want to be in Mila's ballet shoes - it's definitely going to be a thrilling watch!

By Hayley Spencer

