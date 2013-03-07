SNEAK PEEK: Kristen Stewart in Welcome to the Rileys

As K-Stew and her fellow cast members celebrate the forthcoming release of Welcome to the Rileys, get a sneak peek at the leading lady on set...

While some of the cast of Twilight: Breaking Dawn have already hit the set to begin filming, Kristen has been busy the last few days promoting her latest venture Welcome to the Rileys in New York.

After stepping out in a sophisticated lace Valentino minidress at the premiere, Kristen was back to her laidback best at the premiere's after party in her favoured combo of grey tee, jeans and a beanie. Taking place at NYC's Soho Grand, the party gave Kristen a chance to hang out with director Jake Scott and the likes of the Olivia Palermo and Christina Hendricks.

Welcome to the Rileys sees Kristen shed her bashful Bella Swan persona, as she plays Mallory, a runaway prostitute and pole-dancer who is taken under the wing of a businessman - played by James Gandolfini of Sopranos fame - who has lost his own daughter in a car accident.

After receiving critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival at the start of the year, the gritty drama will finally hit US cinemas next week.

Adding to her fame in the Twilight saga with roles in The Runaways, the forthcoming On The Road film adaptation, as well as Welcome to the Rileys, Kristen is quickly paving the way to a long and admirable career. And with two instalments of Twilight still remaining, we can't wait to catch a glimpse of Kristen on set as we know and love her!

By Hayley Spencer