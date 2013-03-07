Sneak peek: Jon Hamm and Daniel Radcliffe star in A Young Doctor’s Notebook

Starring Jon Hamm and Daniel Radcliffe, new series A Young Doctor’s Notebook is set to have you hooked over the holiday season...

The dashing Jon Hamm and former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe may seem an unlikely pair to play the eponymous doctor and his younger self of new four-part series, A Young Doctor’s Notebook, but they're set to cause a TV frenzy.

Based on a series of short stories, the series follows a doctor as he recounts his experiences starting out in the profession and working in a small village at the dawn of the Russian Revolution in 1917.

Darkly comic, the drama sees the older doc converse with his younger self, with one scene seeing the pair share a bath.

Speaking at a screening of the series held earlier this month, Dan shared: "It was great, because you know you are the envy of every woman ever."

We'd have to second that sentiment! Looks like we're in for a treat.

Catch A Young Doctor’s Notebook on Sky Arts 1 HD from early December.

By Hayley Spencer